Just-retired Nicholas Pooran named captain of MLC team MI New York

NEW YORK: Just-retired West Indies batting star Nicholas Pooran has been appointed captain of MI New York for the upcoming season of Major League Cricket (MLC) here.

The 29-year-old Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday after "much thought and reflection" even though he did not give any specific reasons for his stunning decision.

"...there's a new commander in town - captain Nicholas Pooran," the inaugural MLC champions posted on X.

"This left-handed wicket-keeper batter is one of the world's most feared batters going around. At the peak of his powers currently, he's all set to take us to greater glories under his leadership," stated the franchise, which is owned by Reliance Industries, the owners of IPL side Mumbai Indians.

Pooran was the highest run-scorer in the 2023 MLC season with 388 runs. The third season will get underway from Thursday. MI New York also features other international stars like Quinton de Kock, Kieran Pollard and Rashid Khan among others.

"You really don't need to look beyond his 137 not out at the MLC Final to know that. Can't wait to relive the same in 2025, Nicky!" the team said.

Pooran, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and features for all other MI franchises globally, announced his retirement from international cricket just days after opting out of selection for the T20I series against England.

He ended as West Indies' most capped T20I player with 106 matches. He was also the country's highest run-getter, with a tally of 2275 at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 136.39.

In 61 ODI appearances, he scored 1983 runs at an average of 39.66 and strike rate of 99.15. he never played Test cricket for his country.

Pooran had a magnificent IPL season in 2024, hitting the most sixes in a calendar year (170) before finishing IPL 2025 with 524 runs at a strike rate of 196.25, including five half-centuries.