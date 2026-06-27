Junior WC: India rules pistol & rifle with 24 medals

SUHL: Indian shooters topped the medals tally at the ISSF Junior World Championship with seven gold, finishing the campaign in style through outstanding performances in the pistol and rifle events, despite drawing a blank in shotgun.
India finished with 24 medals -- seven gold, eight silver and nine bronze -- to top the standings, ahead of the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN), who claimed 14 medals, including six gold, while powerhouse Italy finished third with 10 medals, also featuring six gold.
The men’s trap and skeet shooters endured a particularly disappointing campaign, with none progressing to the eight-shooter finals.