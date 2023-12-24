Junior Super Kings T20 tournament kicks off from Dec 26

CHENNAI: The eighth edition of the Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 tournament will be held between December 26, 2023, and January 26, 2024. Former India cricketer Hemang Badani unveiled the tournament jersey and the trophy at an event at the Super Kings Academy in Thoraipakkam on Saturday.

The tournament is recognised and supported by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and title-sponsored by The India Cements Limited. This edition of the tournament will feature teams outside Tamil Nadu for the first time. Overall, there will be 101 teams from across 18 districts of Tamil Nadu apart from teams from Bangalore, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.

The 18 districts in Tamil Nadu are: Chennai, Trichy, Villupuram, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Vellore, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivagangai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari.

“From being a 32-team tournament in Chennai in 2012 to a tournament with more than 100 teams, the growth of Junior Super Kings has been phenomenal. We are also excited that teams from outside the state are participating for the first time. It’s a precursor for what the future holds for the Junior Super Kings,” said K S Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket.

Speaking about the impact of Super Kings academy in grassroot cricket in Tamil Nadu he added “The tournament has provided platforms for players like Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudarshan among others. I am confident that there will be more stars coming out of this year’s edition as well.”

Addressing the students, former India cricketer Hemang Badani said, “The Junior Super Kings is a wonderful platform for young cricketers. It has gone from strength to strength and ensured that cricket is of prime importance.”

The tournament will be played in two phases. The first phase (December 26 to January 7) will be played in a knockout format across Chennai and other districts.

“We have been supporting cricket since 1964 and the Junior Super Kings is a natural extension of it. We have been with Junior Super Kings for last 10 years. We started in 2012,” said R Parthasarathy, Chief Marketing Officer, The India Cements.

“We are now happy to be associated as Principal Sponsors for the next three years,” he concluded.