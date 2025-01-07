Junior Super Kings: MS Dhoni Global School qualifies for Phase 2

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni Global School, Hosur has qualified for Phase 2 of ninth edition of Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 Championship after a seven-wicket win over Kamala Niketan, Trichy on Tuesday.

MSD Global’s Lingeshwar Rethinamm took four for 12 to restrict Kamala Niketan to 108. In reply, MSD Global chased down the target with 26 balls to spare Suvayu Mandal remaining unbeaten on 39.

Brief scores: Kamala Niketan, Trichy 108 in 20 overs (Lingeshwar Rethinamm 4/12, Roshan Naveen 2/21) lost to MSD Global, Hosur 112/3 in 15.4 overs (Suvayu Mandal 39*, Lingeshwar Rethinamm 27). Player of the Match: Suvayu Mandal