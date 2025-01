Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 Championship: Thumping win for St Bede’s

CHENNAI: St Bede’s, Chennai romped to a thumping 216-run win over Shree Ram Vidya Mandir, Goa in the ninth edition of Phase 2 of Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 Championship in Tirunelveli.

Batting first, St Bede’s posted 264 for five with V Shavin top-scoring with 75 (37b, 8x4, 5x6). In reply, Shree Ram Vidya Mandir was restricted to 48 for nine.

Brief scores: Group A: St. Bede’s, Chennai 264/5 in 20 overs (D Shailesh Dev 28, KV Raaghav 62, V Shavin 75, Siddarrth Ravi 39, S Srivatsan 29) bt Shree Ram Vidya Mandir, Goa 48/9 in 20 overs (P Chelladurai Raja 2/5, P Tharakesh 2/2); ACA School, Andhra 156/1 in 20 overs (V Ch Sravan Kumar 95*, P Rohit Goud 37*) lost to Sri Jayendra SGJ, Tirunelveli 157/4 in 18 overs (G Muthu Saran 67*, B Sriram Santhosh 42)

GROUP B: Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Kovai 111/8 in 20 overs (CR Chenthure 28, B Srinath 25, K Keerthy Vashan 3/25, S Kirthikanth Aswin 2/22) bt Nellai Nadar, Chennai 81 in 17 overs (E Krish 34, N Ragavan 4/16, B Srinath 3/9); MS Dhoni Global, Hosur 128/6 in 20 overs (Roshan Naveen 35, Suvayu Mandal 47, Mohammad Rayan Khan 3/20) lost to Holy Saint, Karnataka 132 for no loss in 1 5.5 overs (C Akhil 73*, TRK Brahmanya 47*)