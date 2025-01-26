Begin typing your search...

    Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 Championship: St Bede’s crowned champion

    Middle order batter Josh Shane Francis top-scored with 97 (41b, 2x4, 11x6) as he added 164 runs for fourth wicket with Raaghav.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Jan 2025 7:18 AM IST
    Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 Championship: St Bede’s crowned champion
    X

    St. Bede's the Champions JSK 2024-25

    CHENNAI: St Bede’s, Chennai eased to a 66-run win over Sri Jayendra SGJ, Tirunelveli in the finals of Phase 2 of ninth edition of Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 Championship.

    Opting to bat first, St Bede’s scored 220 for four with KV Raaghav remaining unbeaten on 75 (38b, 1x4, 7x6). Middle order batter Josh Shane Francis top-scored with 97 (41b, 2x4, 11x6) as he added 164 runs for fourth wicket with Raaghav. In reply, Sri Jayendra SGJ was restricted to 154 for six.

    Brief scores: St Bede’s, Chennai 220/4 in 20 overs (KV Raaghav 75*, Josh Shane Francis 97) bt Sri Jayendra SGJ, Tirunelveli 154/6 in 20 overs (DM Mithun 59*)

    Tournament Awards:

    Player of the Final: Josh Shane Francis (St Bede’s)

    Player of the Tournament: KV Raaghav (St Bede’s)

    Best Batter of Tournament: V Shavin (St Bede’s)

    Best Bowler of Tournament: M Saravana Sangeeth Rajan (Sri Jayendra)

    St Bede’sJunior Super Kings Inter-School T20 Championship
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick