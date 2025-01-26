Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 Championship: St Bede’s crowned champion

CHENNAI: St Bede’s, Chennai eased to a 66-run win over Sri Jayendra SGJ, Tirunelveli in the finals of Phase 2 of ninth edition of Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 Championship.

Opting to bat first, St Bede’s scored 220 for four with KV Raaghav remaining unbeaten on 75 (38b, 1x4, 7x6). Middle order batter Josh Shane Francis top-scored with 97 (41b, 2x4, 11x6) as he added 164 runs for fourth wicket with Raaghav. In reply, Sri Jayendra SGJ was restricted to 154 for six.

Brief scores: St Bede’s, Chennai 220/4 in 20 overs (KV Raaghav 75*, Josh Shane Francis 97) bt Sri Jayendra SGJ, Tirunelveli 154/6 in 20 overs (DM Mithun 59*)

Tournament Awards:

Player of the Final: Josh Shane Francis (St Bede’s)

Player of the Tournament: KV Raaghav (St Bede’s)

Best Batter of Tournament: V Shavin (St Bede’s)

Best Bowler of Tournament: M Saravana Sangeeth Rajan (Sri Jayendra)