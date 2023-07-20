Junior NBA programme returns to Indian for 10th year

MUMBAI: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Reliance Foundation (RF), a non-profit organization that supports various philanthropic initiatives of Reliance Industries Limited, today announced that the 10th consecutive year of the RF Jr.

NBA program will tip off on Friday, July 22 and will feature free, nationwide basketball development clinics and tournaments for youth, coaches and teachers.

The RF Jr. NBA program is a comprehensive youth basketball development initiative that teaches the values and fundamentals of basketball to positively impact the lives of Indian youth.