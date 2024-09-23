Junior NBA league to kick off in Chennai from Sept 24

CHENNAI: The National Basketball Association (NBA), ACG, a global leader in pharmaceutical solutions, and the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), the governing body of basketball in the country, today announced the launch of the ACG Jr.

The ACG Jr. NBA program will feature boys’ and girls’ divisions with teams representing schools from across the country and tip off on September 24 with tournaments in Chennai and Mumbai before visiting Aizawl, Delhi, Kolkata and Ludhiana.

The top eight boys’ and girls’ teams from each city will then compete in a league phase within each city that will see the top three boys’ and girls’ teams and one all-star team from each of the boys’ and girls’ divisions advance to the league finals early next year.

The dates of the remaining city tournaments and league phases, and the dates and location of the league finals, will be announced at a later date.

Schools can register to participate by visiting this link - https://www.jrnbaregistration.com/#/

The announcement was made today at a press conference in Mumbai by BFI President Aadhav Arjuna, NBA Asia Strategy Head and NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry, ACG Chief Marketing Officer Alex Robertson and CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd. Rahul Vira.

The Jr. NBA program has reached more than 14 million youth and 15,000 physical education instructors across 35 cities in India since 2013.

The ACG Jr. NBA program is part of the NBA’s broader basketball

Picture: (L to R) NBA Asia Strategy Head and NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry, Secretary General Kulvi at the launch event