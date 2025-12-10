Junior Hockey world cup: India faces Argentina in bid for podium finish

CHENNAI: The dream of reclaiming the FIH Men's Junior World Cup title might have been over, but hosts India will hope to at least finish on the podium and give the home fans something to cheer when they take on Argentina in the bronze medal match here on Wednesday.

India, who won their last title nine years back in 2016 in Lucknow, lost 1-5 to seven-time champions and title holders Germany in the semi-final on Sunday.

Heartbroken at missing out the title yet again, India would look to regroup, make amends of their mistakes and at least finish with a medal in the home tournament.

Two-time champions Argentina will, however, be a tough customer for India and they have already showed their prowess in the tournament.

Argentina, who won the title in 2005 and 2021, lost 1-2 in a closely contested semifinal against Spain and they too are hurt and desperate to finish the tournament on a high.

The Indian backline was guilty of giving away possession easily, resulting in goals, while the forwards cut a sorry figure in front of the Germans after a superb show in the pool stages against lowly opponents.

India's chief coach PR Sreejesh too admitted that his side failed to execute their plans and committed silly mistakes that ultimately put paid to their tile hopes.

"We committed silly mistakes, conceded goals and it is quite hard for these guys after conceding easy goals in a Junior World Cup semifinal. If you fail to execute your plans then that definitely is going to hurt yo," Sreejesh had said after the loss against Germany.

"Winning and losing matters a lot, it doesn't matter if you lose 1-0 or 10-0, it's the same but the problem is how we concede the goals. We need to focus on that first.

"It's all about collective effort. You need to defend well first and then you need to attack and create opportunities. We are not converting our opportunities," he added.

Anmol Ekka scored India's lone goal against Germany through a penalty corner, but skipper Rohit, India's best bet from drag-flicks, simply couldn't make his mark in the tournament from set pieces.