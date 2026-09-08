Junior hockey: India men beat South Korea 7-3 in Asia Cup

The contest remained finely balanced for much of its duration, with South Korea matching India goal for goal, but the defending champions raised the intensity with a decisive three-goal burst in the final quarter.

The victory took India's tally to seven points from three matches, including two wins and a draw. India will face Chinese Taipei in their last pool match on Wednesday, knowing that a victory will seal their place in the last-four stage.

Anmol once again led India's scoring effort, netting twice to take his tournament tally to eight goals.