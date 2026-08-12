Judoka Asmita Dey felicitated in Tripura after winning gold at CWG

A cheque of Rs 10 lakh was also handed over to Dey, who produced a spirited comeback to clinch the women's -48kg title, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a dramatic golden score contest in Glasgow recently.

The 23-year-old judoka was also allotted a piece of land for building a house in the state capital Agartala, Chief Minister Manik Saha said while addressing the gathering.

“The journey from an obscure village in South Tripura to a podium finish at Glasgow was a race against time. Her father was a cycle mechanic at Sonaichari. Against all odds, she stood firm on her mission and achieved phenomenal success for the country,” he said.