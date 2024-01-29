Joyshree makes splash at KIYG, bags Bronze on debut

CHENNAI: M U Joyshree emerged as Tamil Nadu’s sole medallist in swimming competitions on Saturday by securing the bronze medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke event.



This bronze at the Khelo India Youth Games marked her inaugural medal at a National-level tournament, also marking her maiden appearance at the games. Reflecting on the victory, Joyshree expressed her joy, stating, “I’ve been swimming for more than five years now; this is my biggest achievement so far, and I’m very happy.”

The journey to the Youth Games wasn’t easy on her, as she had to relocate and make personal sacrifices to reach where she is today. Joyshree started her swimming journey at the age of five, enrolling in a beginner’s course at a private swimming facility in her hometown of Theni. She was soon called upon by her school to participate in local tournaments but things didn’t go her way she could manage only 25m while other participants secured medals.

Despite the setbacks, Joyshree’s determination led her to join a different aquatics centre in Theni under the mentorship of SDAT coach Vijaykumar. Recalling her conversation with her father after her first school-level tournament, she said, “I went home and told my father that everyone else had won except for me. He told me that I (Joyshree) would win a medal next time, and we started looking at better coaching options.”

Soon, Joyshree started winning tournaments at the school level, facing challenges in Theni managing both school and swimming classes due to the distance. A year ago, she decided to relocate to Tirunelveli with her mother and brother, joining SAV Balakrishna School for better swimming facilities and education under the same roof, “my father is in Theni, and we are in Tirunelveli. I never thought I’d have to stay separated from him at such an early stage of my life. It was difficult,” she added, speaking to DT Next ahead of her relay and 50-metre breaststroke events on Tuesday.

Currently, in 12th grade, Joyshree faces upcoming board exams in about two months. She acknowledges the fact that she hasn’t been concentrating on her studies recently, she said, “I’ve been going to school only by noon; they provide me with (on duty) to practice, and sometimes I only attend the exams.” After the Khelo India Youth Games, she emphasised her commitment to focusing on studies in the coming month to prepare for board exams, with plans to resume practice and participate in more tournaments post-exams.