Joshna targets Asian Games, keeps Olympics in perspective

NEW DELHI: Veteran player Joshna Chinappa continues to push boundaries despite being on the wrong side of 30s, setting short-term goals with next year's Asian Games firmly on her radar.

The former World No 10, who turns 39 next month, stands as the last active member of Indian squash's golden generation, following the retirements of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal.

"I am just taking one tournament at a time right now and I am going to play a few more PSAs towards the end of this year," Joshna told media on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by Squash Rackets Federation of India.

"At this stage in my life, I'm taking it a couple of months at a time, seeing whether my body's fit, how it's feeling, things like that, and I'm just very selective with the tournaments that I play now."

With the toll the sport takes on her body, Joshna prefers to focus on immediate, attainable goals. One of them is the Asian Games in Japan next year.

"The Asian Games is definitely there in the back of my mind. But again, it just depends on a few more tournaments, how I do. Maybe I have trials, things like that."

"I am preparing for it. But if it happens, great. If not, that's also okay."

Squash is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, but Joshna isn't looking that far ahead.

"It's (Olympics) honestly a long way off right now for me. And right now I'm just really enjoying playing squash more in the moment and just playing selective tournaments."

When asked what keeps her going after all these years, she replied simply:

"I love winning medals for India. That's always been my biggest motivation. As long as I feel passionate, as long as I love playing squash and know there's still something left in me, I want to see it through."

Joshna underwent knee surgery after the 2023 Asian Games. Since then she has competed in a slew of tournaments including partnering with teenage prodigy Anahat Singh to clinch the women's doubles title at the Asian Championships in June.