Joshna, Anahat advance to finals of HCL Doubles Squash Nationals

CHENNAI: Joshna Chinappa and Anahat Singh booked their place in the women’s doubles final at the 2nd HCL Doubles Squash Championship 2025 with a commanding performance at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai. The experienced pairing, seeded 3/4, defeated Nirupama Dubey and Shameena Riaz 11-10, 11-3 in the semi-final.

They will face Pooja Arthi and Rathika S in the title clash after the latter produced a clinical 11-6, 11-6 win over second seeds Ananya Narayan and Anjali Semwal.

Men’s Doubles

Second seeds Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar cruised into the final with an emphatic 11-4, 11-3 win over Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand. In the other semi-final, Guhan Senthilkumar and Ravi Dixit maintained their strong run, dispatching Abhay S Vasudev and Meyyappan L 11-2, 11-4.

Earlier in the group stage, Guhan and Ravi caused a major upset by edging second seeds Rahul and Suraj in a tight three-game contest: 11-10, 7-11, 11-8.

Mixed Doubles

Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh marched into the final with a convincing 11-6, 11-6 win over Ravi Dixit and Janet Vidhi.

Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa also advanced comfortably, outplaying second seeds Sandhesh PR and Shameena Riaz 11-4, 11-4.