Begin typing your search...

    Joshna, Anahat advance to finals of HCL Doubles Squash Nationals

    They will face Pooja Arthi and Rathika S in the title clash after the latter produced a clinical 11-6, 11-6 win over second seeds Ananya Narayan and Anjali Semwal.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 May 2025 8:20 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-22 14:50:38  )
    Joshna, Anahat advance to finals of HCL Doubles Squash Nationals
    X

    Joshna Chinappa and Nirupama Dubey in action during the semis

    CHENNAI: Joshna Chinappa and Anahat Singh booked their place in the women’s doubles final at the 2nd HCL Doubles Squash Championship 2025 with a commanding performance at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai. The experienced pairing, seeded 3/4, defeated Nirupama Dubey and Shameena Riaz 11-10, 11-3 in the semi-final.

    They will face Pooja Arthi and Rathika S in the title clash after the latter produced a clinical 11-6, 11-6 win over second seeds Ananya Narayan and Anjali Semwal.

    Men’s Doubles

    Second seeds Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar cruised into the final with an emphatic 11-4, 11-3 win over Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand. In the other semi-final, Guhan Senthilkumar and Ravi Dixit maintained their strong run, dispatching Abhay S Vasudev and Meyyappan L 11-2, 11-4.

    Earlier in the group stage, Guhan and Ravi caused a major upset by edging second seeds Rahul and Suraj in a tight three-game contest: 11-10, 7-11, 11-8.

    Mixed Doubles

    Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh marched into the final with a convincing 11-6, 11-6 win over Ravi Dixit and Janet Vidhi.

    Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa also advanced comfortably, outplaying second seeds Sandhesh PR and Shameena Riaz 11-4, 11-4.

    Joshna ChinappaAnahat SinghIndian Squash Academywomen doubles
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X