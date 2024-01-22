Josh Brown goes past Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in BBL innings

CARRARA: Brisbane Heat batter Josh Brown on Monday etched his name in the record books by smashing the most sixes in a Big Bash League (BBL) inning, during his 140-run knock against Adelaide Strikers at the Heritage Bank Stadium.



With 12 sixes to his name, Brown surpassed the previous record jointly held by Chris Gayle, Craig Simmons, and Chris Lynn, each with 11 sixes. Among them, Lynn had achieved this feat twice in an inning.

Brown's extraordinary innings saw him amass a jaw-dropping 140 runs off just 57 balls, featuring an onslaught of 10 fours and an incredible 12 sixes. The right-handed batsman's maiden century was punctuated by his nine hits over the ropes, propelling Brisbane Heat to a formidable total of 214 for 7 in this crucial do-or-die clash.

Brown's whirlwind century off 41 balls also entered the record books, matching the second-fastest hundred in BBL history. In 2023 Glenn Maxwell achieved a similar feat, reaching a century in 41 balls against the Hobart Hurricanes at the iconic MCG.

Craig Simmons still holds the record for the fastest BBL hundred, accomplishing the feat in just 39 balls back in January 2014 for the Perth Scorchers against the Strikers.

Brown's extraordinary innings also secured him the third-highest individual score in the history of the BBL. Glenn Maxwell currently holds the record with his incredible knock of 154 off 64 balls for the Stars against the Hurricanes at the MCG. Marcus Stoinis, another Stars player, holds the second spot with 147 not out against the Sydney Sixers in 2020 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Brown's exceptional form has propelled him to the third spot in the list of leading run-scorers. With 313 runs from eight matches at an average of 39.12 and an impressive strike rate of 152.68, Brown has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the T20 league.

Making his debut in the previous BBL season (2022-23), he has already accumulated 771 runs at an average of 35.04, showcasing his prowess with the bat on the big stage.

Riding on Brown's century and McSweeney's three wickets, Heat stormed into the final of BBL 13, beating Strikers by 54 runs.

Bouncing back from two straight losses, the Heat –- who were the most outstanding team during the regular season with seven straight victories –- travel to Sydney on Tuesday to face the Sixers for the BBL title on Wednesday at the SCG.