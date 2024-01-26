Joseph, Roach's spell sets up perfect Day 3 for 2nd Test between Australia, West Indies (Day 2, Stumps)

BRISBANE: Inspirational spells from Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach ensured West Indies ended the second day on a positive note against Australia in the second Test at the Gabba on Friday.

At the end of Day 2, West Indies put up 13/1 on the board and led by 35 runs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten with a score of 3 (20).

Another highly entertaining day was on the cards as 12 wickets fell down, Australia aggressively decided to declare and set up Day 3 perfectly.

Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph caused all sorts of trouble to Australian batters putting the Caribbean team in firm control. At dinner, Australia were reduced to 24/4 and in the second innings, they found themselves down to 54/5.

ICC Men's Test cricketer of the Year for 2023, Usman Khawaja played the anchor role and stitched up a crucial 96-run partnership with Alex Carey who made the spectators reminisce of Adam Gilchrist in the colours of white.

He opened his arms right from the beginning and struck nine boundaries and a maximum.

Shamar Joseph made his mark by breaking the partnership, removing Carey for 65 off 49 deliveries.

Khawaja spent time with Pat Cummins on the field and stitched up an 81-run stand.

But Roach changed the complexion of the game by dismissing the experienced opener for 75. Cummins went on to wage a lone battle but Lyon's dismissal prompted him to declare the innings on 289/9 still trailing by 22 runs.

Earlier, Kevin Sinclair's sturdy 50 off 98 deliveries combined with Roach's patience left the Australia bowlers frustrated at the beginning of the second day.

Sinclair did the majority of the scoring while Roach who is also capable of providing handy contributions with the bat took the onus of staying quiet and holding on to his wicket.

The partnership came to an end after a mix-up that saw Roach defending the ball and calling for a single. Sinclair saw Labuscagne approaching quickly towards the ball, he made a late call to refuse the run but Roach was already halfway down and eventually got run out with ease.

Australia had the opportunity to end Sinclair's time on the crease for 30 in Cummin's over, but Cameroon Green failed to get hold of the ball.

He punished Green scoring twenty more runs and then eventually losing his wicket to Nathan Lyon.

Brief Score: West Indies 311 & 13/1 (Kraigg Brathwaite 3*; Josh Hazlewood 1-2) vs Australia 289-9 d (Usman Khawaja 75, Alex Carey 65, Pat Cummins 64*; Alzarri Joseph 4-84).