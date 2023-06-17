Joselu’s late winner puts Spain in Nations League final

ENSCHEDE (THE NETHERLANDS): Substitute Joselu scored a fortunate winner two minutes from the end as Spain booked its place in the Nations League final for the second successive time with a 2-1 victory over Italy here on Thursday.

Coach Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side will meet Croatia in Sunday’s title decider while Italy will take on host the Netherlands in the bronze medal match. Spain capitalised on a defensive lapse to take the lead inside three minutes as Yeremy Pino produced a cool finish.

Italy equalised in the 11th minute via Ciro Immobile, who converted a penalty after debutant Robin Le Normand handled the ball in the box. It was Immobile’s first international goal in two years. Spain enjoyed 61 per cent of the possession but as has been the case for it in recent times, it struggled to make the most of it.

The semi-final fell into a lull before Joselu, who had only been on the pitch for three minutes, was in the right place at the right time to guide Spain home. Speaking after the end of the match, Joselu said: “The team played a great game. We dominated almost the entire second half, just the goal was missing.”

Italy coach Roberto Mancini said: “Spain deserved it, even if it only found the [winning] goal right near the end. We set up slightly differently, but we could not do much in the second half.”

RESULT:Semi-finals: Spain 2 (Y Pino 3, Joselu 88) bt Italy 1 (C Immobile 11 (P))