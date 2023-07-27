Jordan Henderson's 12-year stint at Liverpool comes to an end

LIVERPOOL: Jordan Henderson who has spent 12 years at Liverpool football club is set to depart and will be joining Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq for a reported 13 million pound fee. 33-year-old Henderson, who plays in the midfield, took to social media to announce his departure from Anfield.

During his time at Liverpool, Henderson managed to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League and the Premier League title as well.

According to Sky Sports, Jordan Henderson said, "It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye," he wrote on Instagram. "I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone."

At Al Ettifaq, Jordan Henderson will be reuniting with his former teammate who will be the manager of the club, Steven Gerrard. After joining the Liverpool squad for their pre-season training camp in Germany, Henderson was left out of the opening friendly against Karlsruher last week and said farewell to his teammates before returning home to undergo a medical and finalise the move. The final legal details of his lucrative new Al Ettifaq contract are expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Liverpool is undergoing a midfield rebuild that is not complete yet. They have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with strong interest remaining in Romeo Lavia. Thiago Alcantara has also been targeted by Saudi Arabia, while Liverpool has already given Fabinho the green light to complete a 40 million pound move to Al Ittihad.