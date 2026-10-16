Jon Rahm will be free to leave LIV and pursue other opportunities under separation agreement

When LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, court files showed Rahm was owed $7.5 million. Rahm had said in May he had several years left on his contract. His signing bonus, never confirmed, was reported to be in the $300 million range. The separation agreement did not mention monetary compensation.

Rahm, a Masters and U.S. Open champion and the last player to be No. 1 in the world before Scottie Scheffler, was among the biggest and most stunning acquisitions by LIV Golf at the end of 2023 when he was the reigning Masters champion.

The PGA Tour has said it would not hold conversations with any LIV player still legally under contract. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp brought back five-time major champion Brooks Koepka with heavy financial stipulations at the start of this year, after Koepka negotiated an end to his LIV contract. Rolapp offered the deal to three other major champions, including Rahm, giving them a two-week deadline to decide. None took the offer.