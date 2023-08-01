Jolly Rovers records innings victory

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers recorded an emphatic innings and 41-run win over Alwarpet in the third round of the TNCA First Division League here on Monday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 26 for one, Alwarpet was bowled out for 194 with opener M Mithul Raj top-scoring with 90 (161b, 13x4). Rovers’ left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar took three wickets for 54 runs.

Elsewhere, Vijay’s Vijay Shankar scored an unbeaten 104 (108b, 10x4, 3x6) against MRC ‘A’. By virtue of taking first innings lead, Vijay collected five points.

Alwarpet 193 & 194 in 64.1 overs (M Mithul Raj 90, P Nirmal Kumar 41, DT Chandrasekar 3/54) lost to Jolly Rovers 428. Points: Rovers 6 (8); Alwarpet 0 (2); Nelson 358 & 215/8 decl. in 56.1 overs (Maan K Bafna 57, Swapnil K Singh 70, Rahil Shah 3/39) drew with Grand Slam 278 in 85 overs (Sanjeet Desai 64, P Hemcharan 56, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 48, Sachin Rathi 4/78, Swapnil K Singh 4/89). Nelson 5 (11); Grand Slam 1 (7); India Pistons 226 & 172 in 50.1 overs (S Sujay 63, Monish Satish 5/63, S Ajith Ram 4/64) lost to Globe Trotters 435/7 decl. in 108 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 50, D Santhosh Kumar 229, S Mohamed Ali 72, S Sharun Kumar 4/65). Trotters 6 (13); Pistons 0 (2); Sea Hawks 231 & 235/7 decl. in 56.2 overs (R Sanjay 84, Himmat Singh 98, Vignesh Kannan 3/85) drew with AGORC 158 & 204/9 in 67 overs (P Francis Rokins 96, (G. Kioshoor 3/47). Sea Hawks 5 (7); AG 1 (3); Vijay 238 & 281/5 in 81 overs (B Sachin 58, Vijay Shankar 104*, Harsh Dubey 50*) drew with MRC ‘A’ 234. Vijay 5 (15); MRC ‘A’ 1 (6); Young Stars 145 & 238 in 72 overs (Ganesh Satish 119*, J. Ajay Chetan 54, Dharmendra Jadeja 6/86) lost to UFCC (T Nagar) 254 & 132/5 in 35.5 overs (V Maaruthi Raghav 50*, J Suresh Kumar 70*, S Mohan Prasath 3/52). UFCC 6 (16); Young Stars 0 (6)