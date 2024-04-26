Jolly Rovers, Alwarpet enter final

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers and Alwarpet CC advanced to the final of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday. These two teams will be meeting in the summit clash for the second time with the previous clash happening in 2019 when Rovers prevailed by virtue of first innings lead.

This year’s final will begin on April 29 at SSN College Ground.

Alwarpet earned a convincing six-wicket win over UFCC (T Nagar) after it chased down a target of 158. Resuming from its overnight score of 163 for four, UFCC was bowled out for 216 with medium pacer TD Lokesh Raj taking five wickets for 60, his second fifer this season. Set to chase 158, Alwarpet opener Jalaj Saxena scored 69 (84b, 11x4, 1x6) to help his team seize the initiative. Middle order batter Ankeet Bawane remained unbeaten on 38 to steer his team to victory.

In another semifinal, Jolly Rovers booked its place in the final on account of a 124-run first innings lead against Vijay CC. Off-spinner S Lakshay Jain took five for 58 to curtail Vijay CC to 256. B Sachin top-scored with 90 (248b, 7x4).

BRIEF SCORES: Jolly Rovers 380 drew with Vijay 256 in 104.4 overs (N Jagadeesan 42, B Sachin 90, Arpit Vasavada 61, S Lakshay Jain 5/58). Result: Match Drawn, Jolly Rovers entered final by virtue of its 124 runs first innings lead; UFCC (T Nagar) 143 & 216 in 50.1 overs (M Abhinav 43, KTA Madhava Prasad 69, V Maaruthi Raghav 32, TD Lokesh Raj 5/60) lost to Alwarpet 202 & 161/4 in 31.2 overs (Jalaj Saxena 69, Tushar Raheja 33, Ankeet Bawane 38*)