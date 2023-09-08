John Cena meets Karthi ahead of WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: WWE today returns to Indian shores with a live event for the first time since 2017 with WWE Superstar Spectacle at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

WWE Superstar Spectacle also marks the return of arguably the biggest WWE Superstar of his generation. John Cena, who has come to India to perform for the first time ever.

The thirteen-time WWE World Champion met Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution & International Business and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India in Hyderabad ahead of the sold-out show.

Cena and Rajesh Kaul interacted about WWE Indian fans, Cena’s return to the ring, and his first visit to India with WWE.

Cena also met celebrated actor and South Superstar, Karthi who posed for pictures together ahead of the show.

Karthi was also seen recently filming a secret project with WWE Tag Team Kevin Owens and Sami Zayne.

Along with Cena, WWE Superstars such as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and ‘The Ring General’ GUNTHER have made their way to India to participate in the event as they look to put on an exciting showcase of matches.