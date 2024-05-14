Johan Botha named Brisbane Heat and Queensland's new coach

MELBOURNE: Former South Africa captain Johan Botha has been appointed as the new head coach of Queensland and Brisbane Heat for the next three years, replacing Wade Seccombe. Botha will take the coaching roles of BBL reigning champions Brisbane Heat and Queensland in state cricket.

As per cricket.com.au, between 2005 and 2012, the 42-year-old played 123 times for the Proteas and became an Australian citizen shortly after. He then went on to lead South Australia and Adelaide Strikers, as well as play for the Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

He led South Australia in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup for two years until stepping down midway through the 2014-15 season to allow Travis Head to take over.

Botha also has substantial BBL experience, having played 71 games for the Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers, and Hobart Hurricanes. He unexpectedly retired in 2019 to pursue a coaching position in the PSL but returned as a fill-in during the Covid-ravaged season of 2020-21.

"Johan is a fiercely motivated and determined person and has consistently displayed those traits during his playing and coaching career," Queensland's general manager of elite teams, performance and pathways, Joe Dawes said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"He is very much at the cutting edge of the game internationally and will bring a fresh and dynamic outlook to our organisation and especially the Bulls and championship Brisbane Heat squads," he added.

Botha expressed excitement at the possibility of overseeing the Queensland and Heat programmes.

"There is a lot to look forward to for Queensland Cricket and I can't wait to hit the ground running in what will be an exciting and fulfilling challenge. This is an incredible opportunity with the playing talent and experience that the two squads will be able to call upon," Botha said.

"The Bulls have strong ties to success, and I have no doubt the playing group already aspire to be deeply competitive this summer. The Heat were skilful and professional on the way to their BBL title and have an enviable base to pursue new challenges in the coming seasons. My family and I are looking forward to making the move to Queensland and becoming part of the cricket community," he added.