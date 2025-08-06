JK Tyre unveils luxury tyre range at Mumbai supercar showcase

MUMBAI: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. launched its premium tyre line, Levitas, at the Fast & Fabulous: The Supercar Catwalk event in Mumbai on Monday, highlighting its entry into the luxury and high-performance segment.

The showcase featured an array of supercars alongside the unveiling of Levitas Ultra and Levitas XTREME, designed for premium and ultra-high-performance vehicles respectively. The company also announced a record drift attempt at Umling La Pass, executed by professional drifter Sanam Sekhon on Levitas XTREME tyres.

“The Levitas range is pushing the boundaries of what a luxury tyre can represent, blending sophistication with cutting-edge performance,” said Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

The event also featured the Formula 4 and Formula Wolf cars to mark the launch of the 2025 India Racing Festival, scheduled to begin on August 15.

With this launch, JK Tyre signalled its strategic push into the luxury automotive market, aiming to cater to India’s growing community of performance car enthusiasts.