JK Tyre Novice Cup stars gear up for final racing showdown in Chettipalayam

COIMBATORE: Come Friday, motorsport fans are in for a spectacle as some of the youngest racing stars from across the country will battle it for pride of place on the podium in the JK Tyre Novice Cup at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit at Chettipalayam.

Part of the 27th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, the two-day event will see the drivers fighting to be crowned the overall champion of the season.

The JK Tyre Novice Cup has attracted 22 participants across seven teams: Zion Racing, MSport, DTS Racing, Momentum Motorsport, Delta Speed, Ahura Racing and Avalanche Racing.

There will be five races over Friday and Saturday (December 20 & 21) and the best from them will be adjudged overall champion.

The JK Tyre Novice Cup is a feeder series introduced in JK Tyre’s National Racing Championship in 2018, to open up opportunities for newcomers wishing to enter formula racing after graduating from karting. Some of the successful racers in the championship have graduated to higher levels of racing. National racing champion Ruhaan Alva from Bengaluru, current reigning champion of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship in Formula LGB4 Tijil Rao, also from Bengaluru, Amir Sayed (Kottayam), Vishwas Vijayraj, Arjun Nair and Naethan are among them.