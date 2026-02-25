J&K consolidate to 527/6 as sparks fly post Dogra head-butt

Dogra along with keeper batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70), Sahil Lotra (57 batting) all made handsome contributions as it became a real toil for the Karnataka bowlers save Prasidh Krishna (3/90 in 29 overs) didn't make much of an impact.

However it was 21-season Ranji vetreran Dogra's boorish behaviour that surprised one and all as he was captured on camera head-butting the silly point fielder Aneesh after getting a streaky boundary when Prasidh had literally squared him up.

It wasn't clear if any of Aneesh's words would have hurt the domestic legend, who confronted Aneesh and butted on Aneesh's helmet prompting his senior teammate Mayank Agarwal to interject and stand between the two.

An animated Agarwal was seen exchanging words with Dogra as on-field umpires Rohan Pandit and Ulhas Gandhe rightly intervened. After some point, even Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal was seen talking to the umpires, complaining about Dogra.