Jithin strikes in stoppage time as NorthEast United stun Mohun Bagan

Introduced at the start of the second half, Jithin scored in the 90+2nd minute to hand the Highlanders all three points in a closely contested encounter at home.

Both teams started aggressively, with NorthEast United creating an opportunity in the opening minute, only for Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith to thwart the hosts.

The visitors came close to taking the lead in the ninth minute when Lee Erwin's effort from a set-piece situation struck the woodwork.

NorthEast United brought on Jithin for Asheer Akhtar at half-time, while Mohun Bagan introduced Manvir Singh in place of Chhangte.

Mohun Bagan continued to press after the break, but NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh made crucial saves to keep his side in the contest.

The visitors made a double change in the 59th minute, introducing Liston Colaco and Miguel Figueira for Sahal Samad and Erwin, respectively.

NorthEast United responded by bringing on Parthib Gogoi and Nikola for Macarton Nickson and Ethyan Gonzalez as they looked to inject fresh energy into their attack.