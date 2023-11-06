JIT wins AU zone-2 basketball championship for the 12th time

CHENNAI: The dominant Jeppiaar Institute of Technology (JIT) Sriperumpudur girls won the Anna university zone-2 basketball championship 12th year in a row.

Out of the nine teams took part in the prestigious tournament organised by the Anna University sports board at the Sri Venkateswara college of engineering grounds, Jeppiaar institute of technology girls team directly playing for the semi finals against the host college, which won by 23 points (24/01) difference.

And in the finals they met rajalakshmi engineering College, thandalam too dominates the match from start to finish and won the score of 48-03.

Ratna Priya, Subhanushree, Anny, Suba scored well for the winners.