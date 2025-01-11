Jincy stars in Team ‘B’ win

CHENNAI: Opener Jincy George’s 104 (119b, 13x4) paved the way for Team ‘B’ to record a four-wicket win over Team ‘D’ in the BCCI senior women’s one-day Challenger Trophy here on Saturday.

Set to chase 236, Team ‘B’ chased it down with three overs to spare. Jincy received good support from Arushi Goel who remained not out on 55 (81b, 4x4) as the duo put on 98 runs for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: Team ‘E’ 147 in 47.4 overs (Soumya Tiwari 57, Kashvee Gautam 2/26, Prema 2/20, Henrietta Pereira 2/23, Sneh Rana 2/23, Kaushalya Choudhary 2/28) lost to Team ‘C’ 148/5 in 31.3 overs (Tripti Singh 32, Yastika Bhatia 52, Sneh Rana 27*, Madhu 2/30, Yamuna Rana 2/27)

Team ‘D’ 235 in 48.5 overs (Vrushali Bhagat 75, M Dakshini 30, Isha Pathare 3/41,

Nandani Sharma 2/40, Archana Devi 2/47, Saranya Gadwal 2/29) lost to Team ‘B’ 237/6 in 47 overs (Jincy George 104, Arushi Goel 55*)