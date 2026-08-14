Jimmy Rimmer, European Cup winner with Man United and Aston Villa, dies at age 78

In the 1982 final, Rimmer started for Villa in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in Rotterdam, Netherlands, but came off with a neck injury after nine minutes and was in tears in the locker room. He was able to join the post-match celebrations, though, after Peter Withe's winner.

Rimmer started all nine of Villa matches in the competition that season, after being an ever-present in its English league title-winning campaign the previous season.

He was at United from 1965-74 and then had three years at Arsenal before playing for Villa from 1977-83.

Rimmer played once for England — a friendly against Italy in 1976.