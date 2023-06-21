Jhingan joins FC Goa on a three-year deal

MARGAO: Indian Super League club FC Goa on Tuesday announced the signing of experienced central defender Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal. Jhingan became the third India international, after midfielder Rowllin Borges and winger Udanta Singh, to join Goa this summer.

Upon joining the Gaurs, the 29-year-old Jhingan said: “Goa keeps doing so many things consistently well, so to be able to contribute to that effort is something I am looking forward to. I am excited to link up with my new teammates and coaching staff and learn from all of them.”

After securing the services of Jhingan, FCG director of football Ravi Puskur said: “Our search for players with a strong mentality and ability to handle pressure led us to Sandesh. He is well-versed in navigating challenging situations.” Jhingan previously turned out for Kerala Blasters FC, ATK Mohun Bagan (now Mohun Bagan Super Giant) and Bengaluru FC in India’s top-flight.