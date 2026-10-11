Jharkhand coach Ratan Kumar sets three-format goals for Ishan Kishan

Kishan carried on his domestic form into the Duleep Trophy, where he hit a breathtaking 270 and 80 in the final against South Zone. While the 270 captured headlines, Ratan was left impressed with the left-hander’s efforts in the second innings where he batted one spot higher.

"In the first innings, considering what he [Kishan] had achieved previously, it was very tough to play. He was exhausted and also dealing with a headache. Yet, he went out for the team—as you saw, he even batted a spot higher—to push the team ahead and take the game away from the opposition. It was great cricket,” Ratan added.

Equally impressive was Kishan’s demeanour on the field, both in terms of temperament and tactics. He gave short quick burst spells to his pace bowlers on the placid Chepauk surface, and also was constantly rotating his bowlers and fielders. Off the field, Kishan surrounded himself around the younger lot, helping them get acclimated to the pressure.

"When Ishan Kishan is on the field, the coaches can sit back and relax because he manages everything on the ground exceptionally well. He knows how to handle things, how to captain the side, how to draw performances out of the youngsters, and when to speak to them. That makes the coach's job very easy. His presence is completely different,” he said.

“Now we want him to go on and play all three formats for India."