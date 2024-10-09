Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school tournament: Kowsthub stars in Velammal Intl. win

CHENNAI: S Kowsthub’s 122 helped Velammal Intl. Romp to a 210-run win over St. Patrick’s in the fourth round of the Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school tournament here on Wednesday.

Kowsthub scored 122 (120b, 11x4) as Velammal set St. Patrick’s a daunting target of 376. Kowsthub received good support from S Sibivarun who scored 85 (46b, 11x4, 1x6) and AP Sri Maharaj who contributed 61 (66b, 6x4, 2x6). Kowsthub and Sri Maharaj added 140 runs in 123 balls for the first wicket. In reply, St. Patrick’s was bowled out for 165.

S. Kowsthub (Velammal, 122)



Brief scores: Don Bosco 164 in 47.4 overs (C Moksh Kumar Bhandari 53, PS Lalith 37, Adhav K Iyer 4/35, E Dharshan Reddy 3/31) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 165/5 in 39 overs (R Sohan Pushparaj 78);



Govt. HSS, Pudur 77 in 34 overs (S Sujan 3/16) lost to Vidya Mandir 79/8 in 29.5 overs (G Arun Buvanesh 4/7); Jeppiaar Matric 307/6 in 50 overs (CK Vishal 89, Arjun Senthil 84*, M Kishan Sri 5/51) bt Ebenezer 159 in 36.4 overs (KM Nivash 52, M Kishan Sri 49, V Dharma Sastra Rao 5/32);

Sir Mutha 270/9 in 50 overs (V Mithun Vijay 71, AS Aryan 38, Shravan Katama 46) bt PSBB, KK Nagar 99 in 28.5 overs (P Avyakth 35, Adwaith Prabhu 3/20, CS Vishanth 3/1);

Velammal Intl. 375/5 in 50 overs (S Kowsthub 122, AP Sri Maharaj 61, S Kesav Kishore 36, S Sibivarun 85, GV Kamalesh 35*, S Dheeraj Venkat 3/46) bt St. Patrick’s 165 in 44.2 overs (V Shashank 67)