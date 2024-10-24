Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school tournament: Jeppiaar Matric reaches final

CHENNAI: Jeppiaar Matric earned a seven-wicket win over PSBB Millennium in the first semi-finals of the Jeppiaar Trophy u-19 inter-school tournament here on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, PSBB was bowled out for 47 with the spin duo of Anto Jeffrin (3/13) and Aradhya Gupta (¾) doing the damage. In reply, Jeppiaar Matric chased the target down in 9.1 overs. Anto Jeffrin was named player of the match. The second semi-finals will be played between Sri Jayendra GJS & St. Bede’s on Friday.

Brief scores: PSBB Millennium 47 in 21.5 overs (Anto Jeffrin 3/13, Aradhya Gupta ¾) lost to Jeppiaar Matric 51/3 in 9.1 overs