Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school tournament: Benny bowls St. Bede’s to big win

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Benny Hinn’s magical spell of five for 10 helped St. Bede’s earn a 113-run win over Velammal Intl. In the Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school tournament on Wednesday.

Batting first, St. Bede’s scored 241 with Josh Shane Francis top-scoring with 71 (78b, 7x4, 1x6). Velammal skipper GV Kamalesh was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 18. In reply, Velammal was dismissed for 128 as Benny weaved his magic.

Brief scores: St. Bede’s 241 in 47.2 overs (S Prabanjan 35, BG Dev Arjun 41, Josh Shane Francis 71, GV Kamalesh 4/18) bt Velammal Intl. 128 in 37.4 overs (S Sibivarun 33, Benny Hinn 5/10)