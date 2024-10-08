Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school: Easy win for Lalaji Memorial Omega

CHENNAI: Lalaji Memorial Omega (CBSE) eased to a nine-wicket win over Velammal Intl. In the Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school tournament.

Brief scores: Velammal Intl. 78 in 24.2 overs (VR Harish Narayanan 5/18, Rishwanth 3/1) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega (CBSE) 80/1 in 9.3 overs (S Sandeep 43*); Don Bosco 219/3 in 50 overs (Moksh Kumar Bhandari 119*) lost to Sri Jayendra GJS 220/6 in 49 overs (GV Goslic Vijay 39, Sri Hari Raj 32, B Sri Ram Santhosh 51*); Govt. HSS, Pudur 104 in 30 overs (K Om Ainesh 5/20) lost to PSBB Millennium 105/2 in 22.4 overs (K Om Ainesh 43); PS Sr. Sec. School 140 in 34.5 overs (Kritav Krishna 30, RT Abhinandan 4/35) lost to Vidya Mandir 142/3 in 24.4 overs (S Sujan 75*); St. Patrick’s 146 in 41.1 overs (V Shashank 65, BN Tharunkumar 3/8) lost to St. Bede’s 148/0 in 10.4 overs (S Prabanjan 115*)