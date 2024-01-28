Jeppiaar MHSS Chennai emerges as champion of Junior Super Kings

TIRUNELVELI: Jeppiaar MHSS Chennai emerged as the winner of Junior Super Kings 2023-24, beating Sri Ramakrishna MHSS Coimbatore by 1 run in a thrilling final held at the ICL Sankar Nagar Cricket Ground in Tirunelveli.

BRIEF SCORES: Jeppiaar MHSS Chennai 137 all out in 17.1 overs (G Dominic Kishor 28; Karthik Rahul 3/17) bt Sri Ramakrishna MHSS Coimbatore 136/9 in 20 overs (Harish Raghav 35, Kaushik Babu 28; Sarvajith Srinivasan 4/32)

India A and Tamil Nadu cricketer Aswin Crist was the chief guest for the closing ceremony of the tournament and addressed the players.

Special Awards: Tournament Awards

• Player of the Final: Sarvajith Srinivasan (Jeppiaar MHSS)

• Best Batter: R Saai Siddharth (Sri Ramakrishna MHSS)

• Best Bowler: Karthik Rahul K (Sri Ramakrishna MHSS)

• Player of the Tournament: BM Prasanna (Sri Ramakrishna MHSS)