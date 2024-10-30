Jeppiaar Matric crowned champion

CHENNAI: Jeppiaar Matric earned a five-wicket win over St. Bede’s to clinch the inaugural edition of the Jeppiaar Trophy U-19 inter-school tournament.

Set to chase 230, Jeppiaar Matric reached its target with more than three overs to spare as Khush Bardia top-scored with 69 (82b, 7x4, 2x6). Earlier, left-arm spinner Aradhya Gupta was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets for 48 runs.

Brief scores: St. Bede’s 229 in 49.3 overs (D Shailesh Dev 37, V Shavin 30, S Srivatsan 37, Shane Francis 51, Benny Hinn 41, Aradhya Gupta 5/48, V Dharma Sastra Rao 3/47) lost to Jeppiaar Matric 231/5 in 46.5 overs (S Varun 35, Khush Bardia 69, CK Vishal 34, B Siddharth 45*)