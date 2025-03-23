Jeivin stars in Rohini College’s win

CHENNAI: J Jeivin’s four for 18 paved the way for Rohini College of Engineering & Technology to record a 22-run win over St. Xavier’s Catholic College of Engineering in the Kanyakumari DCA-Freyer inter-college tournament.

Set to chase 167, St. Xavier’s was bowled out for 144 with S Barath taking three for 17 to go with Jeivin’s four-wicket haul.

Brief scores: Scott Christian College, Nagercoil 223/6 in 25 overs (IS Parry Jaison Raj 34, R Sahaya Benny 73, VJ Sanjay 84, JV Jenish 3/39) bt St. John’s College of Arts & Science, Ammandivilai 113/9 in 25 overs (O Aathil Jerish 30); Rohini College of Engineering & Technology, Anjugramam 166 in 23.3 overs (R Ragul 34, E Alrin Jaswa 49, S Rohit 3/20) bt St. Xavier’s Catholic College of Engineering, Chunkankadai 144 in 20.3 overs (S Rohit 65, S Barath 3/17, J Jeivin 4/18); ST Hindu College, Nagercoil 180/6 in 25 overs (KS Navaneeth 54, KS Aneesh 40, I Selvin Sam 43, Ashutosh Tiwari 3/32) bt Government Medical College, Asaripallam 64 in 14.3 overs (I Selvin Sam 3/21, KS Aneesh 3/2); Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Marthandam 149 in 21.4 overs (R John Hyde 57, J Arwin 33, M Midhun 3/17, S Shibin 3/25, R Akash 3/20) lost to Marthandam College of Engineering & Technology, Marthandam 150/6 in 16 overs (S Salin Bino 56, S Jalin Sanjay 3/27)