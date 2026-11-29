It's now back-to-back 4-0 defeats for Pochettino in his two league games in charge after being routed by Liverpool last week. It means United end the weekend still in the relegation zone and could drop to last place by the end of the round.

“It doesn't look good when you lose 4-0, 4-0,” Pochettino said. “We're going to keep being united and we need to stay all together to try to fix and to improve. (There) is nothing to say, nothing to justify. This type of situation is the situation that we knew when we arrived and it's only a matter of time."

Pochettino left his role with the United States to try and turn around United, but it has not gone to plan so far. As well as back-to-back league losses, United also drew with Sporting Lisbon 2-2 in the Champions League midweek.

Six losses from 12 games with just one win in the Premier League leaves United second to last in the standings, one place and one point above Crystal Palace, which plays on Sunday.

In stark contrast, Brentford coach Keith Andrews was greeted with roars from the away fans after a standout win that moved his team up to fifth.

Leeds was sixth after a 3-0 win against Coventry.

Pochettino struggling to make an impactThere has been no new manager bounce' for United, which continues to set unwanted lows.