Jayasuriya takes 5 wickets as Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by an innings and 78 runs in 2nd test

COLOMBO: Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took his 12th five-wicket haul in test cricket to lead Sri Lanka to a dominating win over Bangladesh by an innings and 78 runs in the second cricket test and a 1-0 victory in the two-match series.

The fourth day started with Bangladesh struggling on 115 for six, needing 97 more runs to make Sri Lanka bat again. But the rest of the match lasted less than 30 minutes as Jayasuriya polished off the tail by taking three of the last four wickets at the Singhalese Sports Club.

Bangladesh was all out for 133 in its second innings, having made 247 in the first. Sri Lanka scored 458 in its first innings, dominated by a brilliant century from opener Pathum Nissanka and backed up by half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal (93) and Kusal Mendis (84).

Litton Das (14) edged Jayasuriya to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis with one run added to the overnight score on Saturday. Jayasuriya lured Nayeem Hasan (5) for a drive and he was stumped by Kusal Mendis. Jayasuriya caught Taijul Islam (6) off his own bowling while off-spin bowler Tharindu Rathnayake ended the game trapping Ebadot Hossain (6) lbw.

Jayasuriya finished the innings with 5-56. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Rathnayake took two wickets each.

The first test in Galle ended in a draw.

“Bowlers and batters did well in the first innings here," said de Sliva. “Bowlers had their plans and executed well. That's a good morale booster for us, losing the toss and putting the opposition under pressure.”

De Silva had high praise for Nissanka, who was named player of the match and series.

"He's been performing in all three formats for a long time, and I think he will continue to do that,” de Silva said of Nissanka.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said after the match that he would step down as test captain to allow consistency in leadership in different formats of the game. Recently, he had been replaced as one-day international captain.

Shanto said his side's batting “wasn't up to the mark.”

“We had opportunities, but we couldn't make those things happen,” he said. “The wicket is a little slower, but the way we got out was not good enough. We always took easy options and made mistakes while batting.”