Jaya College of Arts & Science crowned champion

Jaya College of Arts & Science, which finished as the runners-up last season, clinched its first title this season
Winners of CSK Thiruvallur DCA Inter Collegiate T-20 Tournament 2025-26 (Jaya College of Arts & Science)
CHENNAI: Jaya College of Arts & Science eased to a eight-wicket win over Mar Gregorios College of Arts & Science in the final of the CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament.  

After restricting its opponent to 118/7, Jaya College broke little sweat in chasing the target down with Nayef Ahmed scoring 56. Jaya College won with more than five overs to spare. 

Brief scores: Final: Mar Gregorios College of Arts & Science 118/7 in 20 overs (Md Aaryan Sajid 41, S Mahesh 27, DK Dinesh Karthik 30*) lost to Jaya College of Arts & Science 119/2 in 14.5 overs (Nayef Ahmed 56, S Judian Benhur 46*) 

Best Performers of the Tournament: Highest Run Getter: S Sriccharan of SRIHER with 151 runs; Highest Wicket-Taker: V Mathew Richard Jones of Mar Gregorios with 9 wickets  

