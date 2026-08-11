Jason Roy joins Glasgow Cosmic for ETPL Season 1

GLASGOW: Veteran England opener Jason Roy has been roped in by Glasgow Cosmic for the inaugural European T20 Premier League, the franchise announced on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old was a key figure in England's white-ball success but hasn't played for his country since 2023. However, he remains active the first-class and professional T20 league circuit.
Known for his aggressive stroke play at the top of the order, Roy is expected to play a pivotal role in Cosmic campaign. The South African-born batter has a decent strike rate of 137 in the shortest format.
"I got very excited when the captain called me to check if I was available, and I was ready. I'm really looking forward to joining Glasgow Cosmic and being part of this exciting journey," Roy stated in a release.
Team Principal and CEO Rashid Ali Khan, said: "Jason is one of the most accomplished players of his generation, with a proven record on the biggest stages of international cricket.
"His experience with England and across global cricket brings exceptional quality, match-winning ability and a wealth of big-game experience to our squad."
The inaugural edition of the ETPL will have six franchises representing Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Netherlands, and Scotland competing from August 26-September 20.