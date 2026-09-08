Japan to field Asian Games squad in one-off T20I against India

Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb are the other two players with the experience of more than 50 T20Is, stated the International Cricket Council (ICC). To be played under the banner of the Suzuki Cup, it will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

"As part of their Asian Games preparation, the side have opted not to include players who are eligible to play T20Is under ICC regulations but ineligible under Asian Games rules," it added.

The 30-year-old Kadowaki-Fleming has appeared in 55 T20Is and scored 1871 runs at a strike rate of 139.41. He has two hundreds and 12 half centuries to his credit.