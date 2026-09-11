Japan see historic India T20 as springboard for cricket growth in baseball mad country

India will travel to Japan for the first ever men's international between the two countries, with the match at the Sano International Cricket Ground coming just days before Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

For Kadowaki-Fleming, hosting India, along with Afghanistan and Nepal at the Asian Games, shows how far Japanese cricket has progressed in a short period. “It’s very exciting. And I think a massive development for cricket in Japan to have countries like Afghanistan and Nepal coming here is something that we probably would have thought was very difficult to manage even a couple of years ago,” he told PTI Videos in an interview.

While the occasion will be historic, the Japan captain insists his side does not want to merely celebrate it.

“As exciting as the occasion will be of playing India, we're not there to just celebrate the occasion. We're there to show what we can do as a men's team. Obviously, a team like India have all bases covered, whether it's fast bowling, batting or spin.

"So it's just going to be great to be able to watch world-class players and the best team in the world in that format go about it," he said.

For Japan, the fixture is about much more than testing themselves against India's stars.

“Hopefully this is the first step in a long history of playing against and competing against full member countries,” Kadowaki-Fleming said.

Hara-Hinze, 17, is familiar India's young talent. Japan faced India in the group stage of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup, when the Indian side had IPL-bound youngsters Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“That was a game we definitely went into with a lot of excitement. We got a lot out of it in terms of bowling to these guys, seeing first-hand how good they are and the standard at which they played. You had very little margin for error as well,” Hara-Hinze said.

That experience has only heightened his anticipation of facing India's senior side.

“The Indian cricket team was to come to Japan to face us was something that doesn't sound real to many people and still probably hasn't quite sunk in,” he said. The India fixture and the Asian Games could also provide cricket with an opportunity to break into a sporting market dominated by baseball.

Kadowaki-Fleming sees significant crossover between the two sports, pointing to hand-eye coordination as well as the emphasis on skill, repetition, discipline and teamwork.

Some members of Japan's national squad have already played baseball or softball as children, while a few baseball players have switched to cricket.