Japan rules over Shore Temple Classic tides

In the Women’s QS 2000 Final, Mirai Ikeda (JPN) was crowned champion after producing a strong 14.00 to defeat Thailand’s Isabel Higgs, who finished runner-up with 12.40. Ikeda held her nerve in a closely contested final, winning by 1.60 points to take the women’s QS 2000 title.

The Men’s QS 2000 Final delivered one of the closest battles of the event, with Ikko Watanabe (JPN) edging compatriot Tenshi Iwami by just 0.33 points. Watanabe posted an outstanding 17.10, the highest final score of the event, while Iwami finished with 16.77 in a high-quality all-Japanese showdown.

The Pro Junior Women’s Final saw Hinata Shimizu (JPN) crowned champion after recording 14.23, finishing 2.00 points ahead of fellow Japanese surfer Hinano Shimizu (JPN), who scored 12.23. Isabel Higgs (THA) finished third with 10.53, while Mirai Ikeda (JPN) placed fourth with 6.56.