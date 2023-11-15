Begin typing your search...

Japan Open: Prannoy HS advances to second round

Japan Open started on November 14 and will go on till November 19

ByANIANI|15 Nov 2023 4:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-15 17:26:19.0  )
Japan Open: Prannoy HS advances to second round
X

HS Prannoy (BAI Media)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

KUMAMOTO: Asian Games medalist Prannoy HS advanced to the second round of the ongoing Japan Open on Wednesday.

In his first-round match, Prannoy beat Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu by 22-20, 19-21, 21-17 to reach into the next round.

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen, the Commonwealth Games champion, and Priyanshu Rajawat registered losses in their first-round matches.

Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei beat Priyanshu by 15-21, 12-21.

On the other hand, Lakshya lost to Kodai Naraoka of Japan by 17-21, 10-21 within two games only.

Japan Open started on November 14 and will go on till November 19


Japan OpenPrannoy HSAsian Games medalist Prannoy HS
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X