Japan Open: Prannoy HS advances to second round

KUMAMOTO: Asian Games medalist Prannoy HS advanced to the second round of the ongoing Japan Open on Wednesday.

In his first-round match, Prannoy beat Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu by 22-20, 19-21, 21-17 to reach into the next round.

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen, the Commonwealth Games champion, and Priyanshu Rajawat registered losses in their first-round matches.

Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei beat Priyanshu by 15-21, 12-21.

On the other hand, Lakshya lost to Kodai Naraoka of Japan by 17-21, 10-21 within two games only.

Japan Open started on November 14 and will go on till November 19



