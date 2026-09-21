Japan await big moment in T20 face-off against mighty India

The match was announced recently and is being accommodated ahead of India's Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, launching celebrations of the 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions while Japan are ranked 41st, making it a no contest on paper.

But beyond the statistics, the game presents an opportunity of a lifetime for Japanese cricketers to rub shoulders with the best in the business.

A typhoon threat looms large on the landmark game but even if a ball is not bowled, the scheduled fixture has already made an impact in a country where cricket is pushing to emerge from the margins and become mainstream like baseball.