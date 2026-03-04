Jansen half-century takes South Africa to 169/8 after star turn by NZ spinners

As the innings progressed, the dew factor came into play and suddenly the pitch where deliveries seemed to have gripped suddenly started skidding, making stroke-play easier than before.

Jansen, who is proving to be one of the best all-rounders playing the game currently, smashed as many as five sixes and most of them landed at least 10 -15 rows into the gallery in what seemed like a perfect union of power and timing.

The two sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the penultimate over would certainly boost the confidence of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Having opted to bowl, Black Caps skipper Mitchell Santner gave the ball to off-spinner McConchie to bowl the second over, which was his only over in the game, but he contributed more than a fair share by removing Quinton de Kock (10) and Ryan Rickleton (0) off successive deliveries.

In case of De Kock, he shortened the length and induced him to go for a slog than didn't even cross the 30-yard circle. In case of Rickleton, he flighted one outside the off-stump and turned away from the batter who didn't transfer his body weight while going for the cut.

Dewald Brevis (34 off 27 balls) looked a million dollars as he stroked the ball well before being scalped by James Neesham.