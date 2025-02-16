Jannik Sinner''s deal with WADA to accept 3-month ban slammed by fellow tennis pros

LONDON: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner accepting a three-month doping ban deal was slammed by his fellow tennis professionals on Saturday.

Sinner and the World Anti-Doping Agency settled on the suspension that means he can play again from May 5, will not lose his No. 1 ranking, will not miss any Grand Slams, and will not lose titles or prize money he earned after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid last March.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka wrote on X, “I don't believe in a clean sport anymore ...”

“Fairness in tennis does not exist,” Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios said on X.

“Obviously Sinner's team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis."

World No. 8 Daniil Medvedev, speaking after losing in the Open 13 semifinals in Marseille, said, “I hope everyone can discuss with WADA and defend themselves like Jannik Sinner from now on.”

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman told Sky Sport, "When I read the statement this morning it just seems a little bit too convenient.

“Obviously having just won the Australian Open, to miss three months of the tour and therefore to be eligible to play at Roland Garros, the timing couldn't have been any better for Sinner, but I still think it leaves a pretty sour taste for the sport.”

The Professional Tennis Players Association, founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, also weighed in on X, posting a statement criticizing the parties involved in the decision-making process: The ATP, WTA, Grand Slams, WADA and International Tennis Integrity Agency.

“The system' is not a system. It's a club. Supposed case-by-case discretion is, in fact, merely cover for tailored deals, unfair treatment, and inconsistent rulings. It's not just the different results for different players. It's the lack of transparency. The lack of process. The lack of consistency. The lack of credibility in the alphabet soup of agencies charged with regulating our sports and athletes,” the PTPA wrote.

It accused the agencies of unacceptable bias “for all athletes and shows a deep disrespect for every sport and its fans. It's time for change.”